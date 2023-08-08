1 hour ago

Serie A side Atalanta has identified Swedish defender of Ghanaian descent, Isak Malcolm Kwaku Hien, as a prime transfer target for their upcoming season.

The 27-year-old Hien has garnered significant attention due to his impressive performances with Hellas Verona during the previous season.

Notably, he played a pivotal role in Hellas Verona's 3-1 victory over Spezia Calcio in a crucial play-off match, securing their survival in Serie A for the recently concluded season.

While Hien came close to a transfer to Torino during the winter transfer window, the deal ultimately fell through.

Reports suggest that Atalanta is now willing to invest €10 million to secure his services from Hellas Verona.

In addition to the transfer fee, Atalanta is reportedly preparing to offer Hien a substantial salary of €1.3 million per season for a four-year contract, extending until June 2027.

Hien, who joined Hellas Verona in August 2022, has swiftly established himself as a vital asset for the club. His current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

As Atalanta pursues the talented defender, the transfer could mark a significant step in Hien's career, potentially opening up new opportunities and challenges in Serie A with a prominent club like Atalanta.