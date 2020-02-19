30 minutes ago

Ghanaian duo Isaac Atanga and Mohammed Kudus scored in Nordsjaelland’s 6-0 thrashing of AC Horsens in the Danish Superliga.

Isaac Atanga opened the scoring for Nordsjaelland on the 10th minute with Mohammed Kudus getting the fourth on the 64th minute on the night at the Right to Dream Park.

The duo both 19, joined Nordsjaelland from Ghana based Soccer Academy, Right to Dream which is a subsidiary of the Danish side.

Atanga played full time with Kudus enjoying 72 minutes of action

Atanga a winger alongside forward, Kudus have been in great form since joining the side in 2018.

The win leaves Nordsjaelland on the 5th spot with 31 points after 21 matches.