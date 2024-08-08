30 minutes ago

Athletic Bilbao is considering offering Spanish-Ghanaian winger Nico Williams a new contract, emphasizing a potential signing and termination clause.

This move comes as the club prepares for the new season and aims to secure its star player amidst growing interest from major European clubs.

Williams, who has attracted attention from FC Barcelona and PSG following his impressive performances in the European Championship, is under contract with Athletic Bilbao until 2027.

However, the club is keen to enhance his current deal to reflect his rising market value and ensure his continued presence at San Mamés.

The current buyout clause in Williams' contract stands at 58 million euros, which Athletic Bilbao believes is below his true market worth.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the club is planning to revise his salary and update the termination clause to better align with his performance and potential.

Despite a tempting offer from PSG, the likelihood of Williams staying with Athletic Bilbao remains high.

Fans are hopeful that the winger will continue to shine alongside his brother, Iñaki Williams, in the upcoming UEFA Europa League.

With negotiations underway, Athletic Bilbao is optimistic about securing Williams’ future and reinforcing their squad for the season ahead.