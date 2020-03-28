10 minutes ago

Spanish La Liga side Athletico Madrid are confident of tying down their in demand midfielder Thomas Teye Partey to a new contract in the comings weeks while doubling his meager release clause to €100m.

The highly rated Ghanaian midfielder has been linked with moves to almost all the top tier teams in the English Premier League.

With his attainable current release clause of €50m within the range of most top tier clubs making him an attractive proposition to consider.

Partey is thought to be high on the wish list of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and will do everything practically possible to get his man.

The midfielder has also in the past been linked with Liverpool before their transfer splurge last summer, with Manchester United also believed to interested in his services as replacement for Nemanja Matic.

Partey's stock has risen further following his stellar performance in the two legged round of 16 game which ensured Liverpool were dumped out of the Champions League even before the coronavirus enforced suspension.

The all action midfielder has made 172 appearances for Athletico Madrid and with his performance this season it is not surprising his club want him to extend his stay at the Wanda Metropolitano beyond his current contract.