4 hours ago

Ghana international goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi delivered a commanding performance to help FC St. Galle secure a crucial victory over FC Basel in the Swiss Super League.

‎The 28-year-old shot-stopper produced five important saves and kept a clean sheet as St Gallen claimed a vital win to maintain their position in second place in the league standings.

‎Ati-Zigi was instrumental throughout the contest, repeatedly denying Basel’s attacking efforts with a series of composed stops that ensured his side held firm at the back.

‎The Ghanaian goalkeeper has been one of the standout performers for St Gallen this season. His latest clean sheet adds to an impressive record in the campaign, with only two goalkeepers in the Swiss top flight having kept more shutouts than him so far.

‎Ati-Zigi’s consistent displays have made him a key figure for St Gallen as they push to remain among the league’s top contenders.

‎The performance will also be encouraging for Ghana supporters, with the Black Stars goalkeeper continuing to show strong form at club level in Switzerland.