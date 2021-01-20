2 hours ago

The Atiwa West Education Directorate in the Eastern Region has received teaching and learning materials from the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Isaac Akumani Asamoah.

The items which will be distributed to over 30 schools in the area include 985 dual desks, 1130 school uniforms, 5,000 face shields and 100 tables and chairs to be used by teachers.

Presenting the items to the Education Directorate, the DCE, Mr Asamoah said he has received a series of letters from the District Education Director, complaining of the shortage of furniture in some schools in the area.

He said the 985 dual desks and the 100 teacher's furniture will help solve the shortage of desks in the needy schools in the district.

He promised the Assembly will make provision for more desks until all the schools have enough to promote teaching and learning.

Mr Asamoah tasked the teachers to ensure that students observe all the covid-19 protocols to help curtail the spread of the pandemic.

He, therefore, called on parents to support their wards to complement the efforts of teachers and government to help the lives of the children.

The District Director at Atiwa West, Very Rev. Francis Kojo Ennuson, who received the items on behalf of the schools, said the presentation of the items came at the right time when most of the schools in the District were faced with furniture problems.

He said the school uniforms will go a long way to enhance the activities of 'My First Day at School' since most of the students do not have school uniforms amid the coronavirus.

He ended his speech by appreciating the good work being exhibited by the Assembly and government and also congratulate the beneficiary schools.