The Member of Parliament for Atiwa West, Laurette Korkor Asante, has been bereaved following the death of her mother, Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, who passed away on Monday, January 12, 2026.

Mrs. Asante died peacefully at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, with members of her family at her side.

The sad news was confirmed in a statement issued by the Minority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who conveyed the condolences of the Minority Caucus to the grieving family.

Describing her as a woman of exceptional dignity and influence, the statement noted that Mrs. Asante was a revered matriarch whose life of service and quiet leadership left an enduring mark on both family and country.

She was the mother of Hon. Laurette Korkor Asante, Member of Parliament for Atiwa West, and Ambassador Nana Bediatuo Asante, who served as Secretary to the President under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2025. She was also mother to Kwesi Kuntunkununku Asante, Barbara Kesewaa Asante, and Dr. Abena Asante-Quashie, and a grandmother to 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Asante is survived by her husband, Piesie Kofi Asante, a distinguished retired diplomat and former Chairman of the GIMPA Council, whose own career reflected the family’s deep commitment to national service.

According to the Minority Caucus, her passing represents not only a personal loss to her family but also the departure of a woman whose wisdom, grace and values shaped generations of leaders.

“True greatness is measured not by personal acclaim, but by the character and contributions of those we raise and inspire,” the statement said, describing Mrs. Asante as a pillar of integrity, excellence and selfless service.

The Caucus highlighted that her legacy lives on through the national and international accomplishments of her children, whom she nurtured into professionals, public servants and patriots who have brought honour to Ghana.

The Minority Caucus extended heartfelt condolences to the Asante family and prayed for strength, comfort and peace as they mourn the loss of a remarkable woman.