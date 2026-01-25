5 hours ago

The Atiwa West District Mining Taskforce has intensified its fight against illegal mining with the arrest of 11 individuals operating within the protected Atiwa Forest Reserve in the Eastern Region.

The coordinated operation, spearheaded by Chief Inspector Akuffo Abraham, forms part of ongoing efforts to curb galamsey activities and safeguard the district’s vital forest cover and water sources.

During the raid, officers dismantled and destroyed mining equipment found at the site, while securing the affected areas to prevent further destruction of the environment.

Commenting on the development, Atiwa West District Chief Executive, Johnson Amo Anom, issued a strong warning to illegal miners, stressing that the Assembly would not compromise on environmental protection.

“Galamsey has no place in Atiwa West. We are determined to preserve our forests and water bodies, and anyone who flouts the law will be dealt with decisively,” he said.

The arrested suspects have since been handed over to security agencies for further investigations and prosecution.

Mr. Amo Anom also called on residents to actively support the campaign against illegal mining by reporting suspicious activities, noting that community cooperation remains key to winning the fight against environmental destruction.