5 hours ago

In the ongoing ambulance trial case involving Richard Jakpa, lawyers representing Mr. Jakpa have subpoenaed the Ghana Armed Forces to testify under oath regarding the authenticity of the dismissal letter tendered into court as evidence by the prosecution.

Mr. Jakpa, questioning the authenticity of the letter in an interview, denied knowledge of it, claiming he was not copied on the letter as a recipient.

He stated that he saw it for the first time in court, as reported by myjoyonline.com.

According to the prosecution, the letter contains details of how Mr. Jakpa, a former officer of the Ghana Air Force, was dismissed from his position due to acts of misconduct and heavy indebtedness to individuals and institutions.

In a writ dated July 5, 2024, Mr. Jakpa and his lawyers are seeking to compel the Military Secretary of the Ghana Armed Forces, Air Commodore Adu Gyamfi, to testify under oath.

The writ of summons also requests Air Commodore Adu Gyamfi to produce documentary evidence regarding the May 2004 special report submitted by the Commanding Officer, which suggested that Richard Jakpa had reached his limit as stated in a letter dated September 12, 2007, signed by Brigadier General MKG Ahiaglo on behalf of the Chief of Army staff.

Mr. Jakpa also wants the Ghana Armed Forces to testify and provide evidence confirming that he owed the institution an amount of $300.

The case, which has been adjourned, will be called on July 16 at the Financial and Economic Court at the High Court complex.