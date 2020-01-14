53 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals have completed the signature of talented winger Abubakar Samed from Bolga All Stars.

The young attacker, successfully completed his move to the ‘Scientific Soccer Lads’ after fruitful negotiations along with budding star Shadrack Adombilla on transfer deadline day.

Samed, 15-years penned down a five year contract and is expected to join the club's youth set up to continue his development.

The left-footed midfielder joined the Dansoman outfit from Bolga All Stars FC.

The youngster can play as a holding Midfielder as well as a winger.

With his abilities, he has been tipped for glory in the Premier League with Liberty Professionals.