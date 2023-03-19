4 hours ago

Ace journalist and former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara has asserted that community-based football clubs can help grow the domestic game.

Attendance on Saturday between Samartex and Asante Kotoko in their match day 21 Ghana Premier League clash was very impressive, a far cry from what we have experienced at most venues in the league.

Reacting to the huge number of spectators who thronged the Nsenkyire Park, the former GFA spokesman posited on Twitter that community-based teams can help grow the domestic game.

"Good attendance at Samartex's Nsenkyire Sports Area is evidence that community based clubs will also help in the growth of domestic football. There are too many clubs owned by individuals in the GPL and this will also contribute to dwindling numbers in some stadiums," he Tweeted.

In recent times, spectatoring at various matches has generated a lot of debate with most persons suggesting all manner of reasons.

Some have blamed the promotion of the various foreign leagues with our Sports journalist culpable for spending precious airtime talking about the foreign league instead of the local game and training the taste buds of their listeners.

Others have blamed the innovative e-ticketing as those living in the stone age are of the opinion that spectators must still queue to buy tickets like it was done years ago.

There are other schools of thought that claim that there are no players who add some stardust to the league as players keep leaving every season after a few good performances ripping the league off star names and players.