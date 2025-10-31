Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has clarified that he personally financed the purchase of six heavy-duty printers for the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

His explanation comes after members of the Public Accounts Committee raised questions about whether EOCO had received donations or grants from unapproved sources.

Dr. Ayine emphasised that EOCO does not accept financial support from private individuals, noting that his contribution was a personal gesture to address an urgent logistical challenge, not a conflict of interest.

“So, for instance, when I assumed office in February, one of the things that they came to brief me on was the fact that they did not have printers.

He added, “We looked everywhere. We couldn’t find the money to buy the printers. So I bought printers out of my own funds for them. So there were six heavy-duty printers that I bought for them out of my own funds. There is no conflict in this because I wanted the entity to work efficiently, and that is why I had to make that donation.”

He reiterated that the gesture was made in good faith to enhance EOCO’s operational capacity and had no bearing on the office’s independence or accountability.