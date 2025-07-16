4 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, has directed the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to commence a comprehensive investigation into alleged illegal mining activities involving Joseph Yamin, the National Organiser of the NDC, and Yakubu Abanga, the party’s National Vice Chairman.

The directive, issued in a letter dated Tuesday, July 15, 2025, follows mounting public concern and credible intelligence suggesting the two high-ranking party officials may have been involved in illegal mining operations, popularly known as galamsey.

“These activities not only violate Ghana’s mining regulations,” Dr. Ayine wrote, “but also pose a significant threat to our water bodies, forests, and the livelihoods of rural communities.”

The Attorney-General has instructed EOCO to invite the individuals for questioning and to extend the investigation to cover other potentially complicit persons, especially in light of findings from the Prof. Frimpong-Boateng report on illegal mining.

He further called for collaboration with the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, underscoring the importance of aligning regulatory oversight with law enforcement during the investigative process.

This action forms part of President John Dramani Mahama’s Reset Agenda, which prioritises environmental protection and the enforcement of discipline within Ghana’s natural resource management sector.

The President, according to the Attorney-General, remains resolute in his administration’s pledge to end illegal mining and restore integrity to resource governance.

EOCO has been urged to pursue the matter swiftly and thoroughly under its statutory powers outlined in the EOCO Act, 2010 (Act 804).

The investigation is expected to test the government's commitment to fighting environmental degradation and political impunity in the mining sector.