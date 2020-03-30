1 hour ago

It has emerged that the driver and mate of the Yutong bus were among the six people who survived the ghastly accident at Kawampe in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East region.

Adom News’ Wiafe Akenten, who has been following the story, reports that at least 30 bodies have been retrieved burnt beyond recognition.

The six survivors are currently at the Kintampo Government Hospital.

The Bono East Region Minister has since visited the scene.

According to a report, the Metro Mass Bus, which was carrying sacks of fresh pepper and about 12 passengers and heading towards Kintampo from Tamale, collided head-on with the Sprinter minibus between Kawampe and Dawadawa at about 4.00 am Monday.

Reports say the two buses caught fire after the collision and all the passengers, who got trapped in the Sprinter bus, could not make it.

Meanwhile, personnel from the fire and police service were at the scene to salvage the situation.