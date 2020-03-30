3 hours ago

More than 20 persons are reported dead after a Metro Mass bus and a Sprinter mini bus collided head-on at Kawampe in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East Region.

Reports indicate that the Metro Mass Bus which was carrying sacks of fresh pepper and about 12 passengers and heading towards Kintampo from Tamale, collided head-on with the Sprinter between Kawampe and Dawadawa at about 4.00 am Monday.

According to the Assemblyman for Kawampe, Mr Mathias Taasun, the two buses caught fire after the collision and all the passengers who got trapped in the Sprinter bus are dead.

"As I speak now personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service have been able to douse the fire and are removing the bodies of the deceased", he stated.

He explained that only five out of the 12 passengers on the Metro Mass Transit Bus survived.

"Besides the five survivors from the Metro Mass Bus, everything got burnt", he stated.

The accident involved two vehicles.

Find video below