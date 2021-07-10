10 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has applauded teachers for the many sacrifices they have given to the nation in the conduct of their work.

The President retorted that no one the world over can become a millionaire just by being a teacher alone as their conditions of service is nothing to write home about.

He made this candid remark when the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) paid a courtesy call on the President to invite him to their 94th Anniversary.

According to the president, teaching is a sacrificial job and one cannot do teaching and expect to be a millionaire.

He advised that, one must do other side jobs to help cushion their salaries if they want to survive in the teaching field.

This was after he admitted to the poor conditions of service of teachers. According to him, though teachers do not desire such conditions of service, teaching is just a contribution job for the welfare of the society and thanked teachers for doing that very well.

