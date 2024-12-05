3 hours ago

Ghana's music star Amerado has achieved a monumental feat, becoming the third Ghanaian artiste to hit an astonishing 100 million streams on Audiomack.

The prestigious honour places him in the ranks of celebrated stars Stonebwoy and Black Sherif, who previously achieved this remarkable milestone.

Audiomack, a leading global streaming platform, presented Amerado with a certification plaque in recognition of his massive streaming success at No. 9 Accra Bar & Restaurant during this year's Audiomack Mixer. This accolade solidifies Amerado’s position as one of Ghana's most influential artists and a trailblazer in the African music scene.

Speaking of the recognition, Amerado expressed his gratitude to his fans, known as "Amelions," for their unwavering support. "This milestone is a testament to the love and loyalty of my fans. I'm deeply humbled and motivated to keep creating music that resonates with people around the world."

From chart-topping hits like Kwaku Ananse, Grace, and Abronoma to his impactful EPs like Patience and The Gold Coin, Amerado's artistry has consistently captivated listeners across the globe. His ability to blend authentic storytelling with modern beats has earned him widespread acclaim and solidified his place in Ghana’s music history.

Audiomack’s recognition highlights the growing influence of Ghanaian artists on the global stage. "Amerado's achievement is proof that African music is reaching new heights," said David Ponte, co-founder at Audiomack.

This not only celebrates Amerado’s incredible talent but also inspires upcoming artists to aim for excellence.