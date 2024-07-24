5 hours ago

Augsburg center-back Patric Pfeiffer has declared his readiness to join the Black Stars and is hopeful of being included in Ghana's squad for the upcoming September matches.

The 24-year-old has recently finalized his switch from German to Ghanaian nationality, securing his Ghanaian passport and clearing the way for his international debut.

Pfeiffer's nationality change was initially announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) two years ago, alongside four other players.

However, delays in completing the necessary paperwork postponed his eligibility for selection.

With these issues now resolved, Pfeiffer is eager to represent Ghana in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign.

Speaking from Augsburg’s pre-season camp in Mpumalanga, South Africa, Pfeiffer expressed his enthusiasm about the possibility of receiving a call-up.

“A few weeks ago I was in Ghana and now I have my passport,” Pfeiffer told IDiski Times.

“I hope in September I can get a call-up. I know the coach, Otto Addo, because he was the coach of Hamburg in the youth team [where I played].

I have good contacts with him. I wanted to join the Black Stars before but I didn’t have my passport, but now it’s done and I’m ready.”

Despite facing injury setbacks that limited his appearances to eleven Bundesliga matches last season, Pfeiffer remains optimistic and excited about his future with the Black Stars.

He emphasized his strong connection to Ghana, stating, “Yes, of course, because this is my motherland, I love Ghana, I love the people, I love the vibe, I love the food.”

Pfeiffer's inclusion in the Black Stars squad would add valuable depth to Ghana's defensive lineup as they prepare for their AFCON qualifiers.

The football community and fans are eagerly anticipating his potential debut, hoping he can make a significant impact on the national team.