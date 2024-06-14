2 hours ago

Former Ghanaian forward Augustine Arhinful has added his voice to calls for significant improvements to the Baba Yara and Accra Sports Stadiums ahead of international games involving the Black Stars.

The concerns over the playing surfaces at these stadiums were highlighted recently by Black Stars players, including captain Thomas Partey, who expressed dissatisfaction with the condition of the Baba Yara pitch before a match against the Central African Republic.

The issue gained attention after a visit by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Echoing these sentiments, Arhinful, who represented the Black Stars during the late 1990s and early 2000s, stressed the importance of ensuring that both national stadiums, especially the quality of their grass, are brought up to standard.

"I believe it’s the right call. If we can improve the pitches at least at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and the Accra Sports Stadium by replacing the entire grass and ensuring proper maintenance, I think we will always have a reason to be optimistic," Arhinful emphasized in an interview with Citi Sports.

The discussion around enhancing these stadiums comes amidst reports from a Bulgaria-based forward who also expressed concerns about the impact of playing surfaces on performance.

Arhinful's advocacy underscores the significance of maintaining top-notch facilities to support the national team's efforts, aiming to provide an optimal environment for international matches.