Former Black Star striker Augustine Arhinful has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the 2019/20 MTN FA Cup, the committee has announced.

At the round 32 draw of the competition at Mplaza Hotel in Accra, the Ashantigold legend was unveiled as the brand ambassador for the competition, which has always been characterised by surprises.

Arhinful holds a CAF License A certificate that qualifies him to coach any of the Ghana Premier league sides but he has been more into administration of football.

Arhinful appointment follows a new paradigm by the Kurt Okraku administration to ignite passion and create wealth in the industry.

In his acceptance speech, the 1993 U20 silver winner expressed "honour" over his new role to come onboard and help.

"Being the former winner of this competition I thought it wise to come on board to help.

"When my good friend Mr Kofi Poku asked me to come I didn't hesitate to say yes.

"Because we are supposed to be leaders when it come to soccer in this country.

So Mr Chairman am ever ready to come and help whenever am called upon."

The 2019/20 edition of the competition has been awash with surprises that has seen 2017 champion Asante Kotoko booted out of the competition by division one side Asokwa Deportivo.