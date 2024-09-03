13 minutes ago

Austria secured a 2-1 victory over Ghana in their opening match of the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

Hannah Fankhauster put Austria ahead in the 12th minute, finishing off a brilliant team move.

Laura Spinn delivered a low cross from the right, which Valentina Maedl cleverly let pass through her legs, allowing Fankhauster to fire home the opener.

Ghana came close to equalizing several times, with Austria's goalkeeper, Mariella El Sherif, making a crucial save from Stella Nyamekye to maintain their lead.

Despite sustained pressure from Ghana, Austria held on to their 1-0 lead until halftime.

In the second half, Ghana introduced Mafia Nyame and Beline Nyarkoh for Salamatu Abdulai and Asana Mohammed in a bid to change the game's dynamics.

Ghana captain Stella Nyamekye hit the post with a long-range effort in the 52nd minute, and Tracey Twum missed a close-range header, further frustrating their search for an equalizer.

Austria doubled their lead against the run of play when Asana Alhassan was penalized for handball in the box. Nicole Ojukwu converted the penalty to make it 2-0.

Ghana continued to fight back, with Beline Nyarkoh's shot being parried away, and Stella Nyamekye finally pulled a goal back in the 90th minute.

However, it wasn't enough, and the match ended 2-1 in favor of Austria.

Ghana will face Japan in their second Group E game on Thursday, September 5, 2024.