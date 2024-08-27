14 hours ago

Kevin DANSO of Lens during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Lens and Reims at Stade Felix Bollaert on October 1, 2021 in Lens, France. (Photo by Matthieu Mirville/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Austrian-Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso is poised to join Italian giants AS Roma in a summer transfer deal.

Danso, a pivotal player for Lens, will initially join AS Roma on loan.

The transfer will include an option for Roma to make the move permanent for a €22 million fee plus €3 million in add-ons. The 25-year-old centre-back is expected to travel to Rome shortly for his medical and to finalize the transfer.

Danso’s move is part of a broader restructuring at Lens, where manager Will Still and the club are downsizing for financial reasons.

Since joining Lens from Augsburg in the summer of 2021, Danso has made 97 Ligue 1 appearances and was instrumental in the club's return to the UEFA Champions League last season.

This season, Danso has already featured in two Ligue 1 matches for Lens.