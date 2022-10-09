1 hour ago

Management of Prempeh College in Kumasi, Ashanti Region say there is growing insecurity in the school.

Th school administration says the disturbing development requires the installation of CCTV cameras to track and arrest perpetrators.

“The library was burnt twice. Two of our vehicles were also burnt. The bungalow of the Assistant Headmaster has been burgled, they tried to torch another master’s bungalow”, says Headmaster of the school, Aaron Attuah Gyau.

The school has recently recorded some crimes. School authorities lament the situation, if not checked will worsen security issues on campus.

“The people come in here with knives, threatening others and taking their phones away. There are a lot of challenges. We have a wall, but it can easily be scaled. Our security matter and as I have said, we need a lot of cameras”, he appealed.

Source: citifmonline