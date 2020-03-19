1 hour ago

Former Black Meteors player Kingsly Fobi has revealed he is an avid fan of Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante and wishes to play for his boyhood club before he hangs his boot.

The right fullback was answering questions in a Q&A with his followers on micro blogging site twitter when one follower asked him the club he would want to play for before retiring.

Fobi then explained that he is a staunch Kotoko supporter and promised his late father that he will someday play for his favourite club.

The Watford player currently on loan with Spanish third tier side CD Badajoz also revealed that he hopes to finally make his English Premier League bow with parent club someday.

Fobi is yet to make earn a call up to the senior men's national team but has represented Ghana at the U-20 and U-23 levels.

He was part of the Black Meteors squad that failed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games in Egypt.