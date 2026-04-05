3 hours ago

Former Black Stars Management Committee member Ernest Thompson has urged the Ghana Football Association and the Sports Ministry to appoint an experienced foreign coach rather than a local candidate to replace Otto Addo.

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‎Ghana are currently without a head coach following Addo’s dismissal after disappointing results in recent international friendlies against Austria and Germany, with less than three months remaining before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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‎Several names have already been linked to the vacant role, including Kwesi Appiah, Joachim Löw and Pitso Mosimane.

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‎However, Thompson believes the circumstances demand a different approach, arguing that past experiences show local coaches have struggled to maintain authority within the national team setup.

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‎“Looking at where we are now after parting ways with Otto Addo, we need to go for the best,” he told Joy FM.

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‎“For the next six months, I would not recommend appointing a Ghanaian coach. From my experience, they have not been able to effectively control their camp.”

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‎He pointed to former expatriate coaches such as Mariano Barreto and Milovan Rajevac as examples of the type of leadership he believes the team requires.

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‎Thompson also cast doubt on the credentials of Appiah, questioning whether the former Black Stars boss possesses the authority needed at this level.

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‎“At this stage, we are dealing with high stakes, the World Cup is not a playground like the Africa Cup of Nations,” he said.

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‎“We need a coach with strong authority, character, and a solid technical team behind him.”

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‎With the Black Stars set to regroup in May for a preparatory friendly against Mexico, the GFA is expected to name a new head coach imminently as preparations intensify for the tournament in North America.

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‎The decision is widely seen as crucial to Ghana’s chances of competing effectively on the global stage.