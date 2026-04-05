Former Black Stars Management Committee member Ernest Thompson has urged the Ghana Football Association and the Sports Ministry to appoint an experienced foreign coach rather than a local candidate to replace Otto Addo.
Ghana are currently without a head coach following Addo’s dismissal after disappointing results in recent international friendlies against Austria and Germany, with less than three months remaining before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Several names have already been linked to the vacant role, including Kwesi Appiah, Joachim Löw and Pitso Mosimane.
However, Thompson believes the circumstances demand a different approach, arguing that past experiences show local coaches have struggled to maintain authority within the national team setup.
“Looking at where we are now after parting ways with Otto Addo, we need to go for the best,” he told Joy FM.
“For the next six months, I would not recommend appointing a Ghanaian coach. From my experience, they have not been able to effectively control their camp.”
He pointed to former expatriate coaches such as Mariano Barreto and Milovan Rajevac as examples of the type of leadership he believes the team requires.
Thompson also cast doubt on the credentials of Appiah, questioning whether the former Black Stars boss possesses the authority needed at this level.
“At this stage, we are dealing with high stakes, the World Cup is not a playground like the Africa Cup of Nations,” he said.
“We need a coach with strong authority, character, and a solid technical team behind him.”
With the Black Stars set to regroup in May for a preparatory friendly against Mexico, the GFA is expected to name a new head coach imminently as preparations intensify for the tournament in North America.
The decision is widely seen as crucial to Ghana’s chances of competing effectively on the global stage.
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