The Ghana Police Service has released Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the Awutu Senya East Constituency parliamentary candidate who was re-arrested for a gun found in her vehicle.

Before her release, prominent figures of the NDC, including the party’s flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama, and the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, criticized the police for re-arresting Naa Koryoo.

They accused the police of unlawfully detaining the NDC parliamentary candidate and demanded her immediate release.

A video shared by Accra-based Citi FM captured the moment the police released Naa Koryoo.

The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, appeared with Naa Koryoo, raising her hand amidst cheers and jubilation.

An enthusiastic and undaunted Koryoo joined the NDC leaders at the police station to sing the party’s revolutionary song.

Naa Koryoo was reportedly invited by the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Friday, June 7, 2024 over a gun possession issue.

She was initially arrested after the gun was reportedly found in her car following a clash at the district office of the Electoral Commission of Ghana in Kasoa.

Her transfer to Cantonments to spend the night triggered calls for supporters to go to the station to demand her release.

She had days ago confirmed ownership of a gun retrieved from her vehicle in Kasoa, stressing that the registered firearm was to protect herself against the MP for the area, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

