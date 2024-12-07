2 hours ago

One person has been wounded after gunshots were fired at the Odupongpehe Zion Park in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central Region.

Citi News understands that the incident is not politically motivated but is related to a chieftaincy dispute.

The suspect, who fired the gun, allegedly had an altercation with another individual, prompting the action.

However, the suspect missed the intended target, and the gunshot struck an innocent bystander at Zion Park.

The incident occurred not too far from the polling station.

The injured individual, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, has been transferred to the Winneba Trauma and Specialists Hospital for treatment.