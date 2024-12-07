29 minutes ago

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for a suspect identified as Suraj Mujaheed, who is accused of shooting a man in the leg in the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region.

The perpetrator fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind, after injuring one person close to a polling station.

Investigations have begun in earnest as the police work to resolve the situation.

According to the Ghana Police Service, no stone will be left unturned as officers intensify efforts to track down the suspect.