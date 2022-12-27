3 hours ago

The Awutu Senya West Constituency Women Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Lucy Oforiwaah has fed constituents in her area on Christmas Day.

She had a dinner with the widows, disabled and children numbering about 250.

She also donated items such as baskets, kettles, mosquito nets and stationaries to the participants.

According to her, the kind gesture was to put smiles on the faces of the less vulnerable in the society in the Christmas season.

She said the season is a period where we need to show love towards others.

"Today is exactly 20 years I started this program, I was motivated and inspired to start this project when some years ago I donated my Christmas gift given to us at work to a good friend of mine".

She continues that "the next morning this man sat in front of my office in tears waiting for me to thank me, so I realized that the little I did for him helped him and he was grateful, this was the reason why I decided to embark on this charity project"

"We started this in 2002 and we are still doing it till now, so the purpose of the program is to show love to the disabled, widows, and children among us, due to the covid we couldn't do it in 2020 and 2021"