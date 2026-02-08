2 days ago

Majority Leader of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has withdrawn from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) committee established to investigate allegations of inducement and vote buying during the party’s Ayawaso East parliamentary primary.

In a statement shared on X, Mr. Ayariga explained that his decision was informed by the firm stance earlier taken by the NDC Majority Caucus in Parliament, which publicly called for the annulment of the disputed primary and the disqualification of any aspirant found to have breached ethical standards.

According to him, remaining on the investigative body while the caucus he leads has already adopted a clear position on the matter could raise questions about impartiality.

He disclosed that he has formally communicated his withdrawal to the party leadership and requested that another individual be appointed to replace him on the committee.

The Ayawaso East primary, held on Saturday, February 7, 2026, has generated intense controversy following claims that some delegates were offered inducements, including television sets and food items such as boiled eggs, during the voting process.

The allegations sparked widespread debate within party circles and among the general public about internal democracy and ethical conduct.

In response to the uproar, the NDC National Executive constituted a three-member investigative panel to examine the claims and recommend appropriate sanctions and reforms.

The committee is chaired by former Information Minister, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, with lawyer Emefa Fugah as a member. Mr. Ayariga was originally named as the third member before his decision to step aside.

The committee is expected to complete its work and submit a report by February 10, 2026, outlining its findings and proposals for action.

The NDC leadership has reiterated that the investigation forms part of a broader effort to reinforce transparency, accountability, and discipline within the party.

It has also signalled that the outcome of the probe could shape future internal electoral guidelines to curb inducement and restore confidence in the party’s democratic processes.