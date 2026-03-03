8 hours ago

Voting is underway in the Ayawaso East Constituency, where more than 49,000 registered voters are expected to elect a new Member of Parliament in a by-election today, Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

As of 10:00 am, checks indicate the process has been smooth and incident-free, with voters turning up steadily at polling stations across the constituency.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of the sitting MP, Mahama Naser Toure, in January 2026, which left the seat vacant.

Baba Ali represents the largest opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), while the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) elected Baba Jamal, a former High Commissioner to Nigeria, to contest the seat.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has assured residents of a transparent and orderly electoral process.

Voters and political actors have been cautioned against engaging in unlawful practices, particularly vote-buying.