3 hours ago

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly, Hajia Salma Adam Kuta presented items and cash capital to support Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the municipality.

The items disbursed include: Refrigerators, sewing machines and cash capital and other start-up equipments to enable the beneficiaries to establish and boost their businesses.

The gesture is aimed to support their (PWDs) businesses flourish and enable others start a trade.



The exercise is also the second batch of disbursement made to support Persons with Disability in East Ayawaso Municipal.

At the brief event held at the premises of the Assembly, the MCE, Hon. Hajia Salma Adams Kuta said, "the objectives of the funds is to empower persons with disability in the area of education, health and socio-economic activities."

She added: "to ensure that no one is left behind in the development of the community and bring about inclusiveness at all levels".

She said there is going to be a monitoring and evaluation team that shall be sent to check on the progress of the business and provided the needed support or assistant as an when the need arises.



Hajia Salma urged the beneficiaries to take good care of the equipment and capital given to them.