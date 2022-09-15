2 hours ago

The Ayawaso West Assembly has come under intense fire after illegally demolishing a structure in a prime area at East Legon in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday.

The most shocking aspect of the exercise is that the Estate Developer, Nana Ofori Boasiako, has already been granted a permit by the Assembly. Furthermore, the MCE, Sandra Ahenkorah, signed all of the documents confirming Nana Ofori’s ownership of the property and land.

When the media arrived on the scene, the entire fence surrounding the land, as well as the culverts installed for the drainage system to allow the free flow of water, had been demolished.

In a press conference, Nana Ofori Boasiako, CEO of Incant 2 solution Homes, described the demolition as illegal and ill-motivated.

He said he couldn’t understand why the Assembly that issued him a permit to develop the land would later turn and demolish his project, running into millions of cedis.

“I applied to the Ayawaso West Assembly that I want to cover the culverts and do it to international standards to allow for easy flow of the drainage,” he said.

“The government is supposed to do this drainage system, but I’ve taken it upon myself to do it so that I can develop my office apartment without impediments.”

He went on to say that the demolition was illegal and unacceptable, asking, “How can the MCE issue me a permit to develop and then come and demolish the project?”

Giving the background to the land acquisition, the enraged Estate Developer emphasized that he legitimately purchased that parcel of land from the owners years ago for $140,000 with no dispute.

He went on to say that the land adjacent to the Araya Islamic School, as well as all lands stretching to Lagos Avenue, are all part of the Airport Extension, and that anyone who owns land within that enclave must apply for regularization of the land at the Lands Commission because it belongs to the state.

Nana Ofori, who presented all documents to support his claim, stated that he applied to the Lands Commission for the regularization of the land, which was granted at a cost of GHC780,000.

As a result, he claims that no one can claim ownership of the land, resulting in the demise of his project.

According to him, his caretaker called him late last year and informed him that a top businessman and his boys were on the site.

He stated that when he learned of this, he went to the Lands Commission to determine who was the rightful owner of the land.

He stated that the data available at the Lands Commission confirms his ownership of the land, and that his inquiries with the family who sold the land to him revealed that the land had not been sold to anyone other than him.

Later, the CEO of Incant 2 Solutions Home stated that he had petitioned the Secretary to the President, the Presidency, and the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Mr. Lord Commey, to intervene and prevent Sandra Ahenkorah, MCE of Ayawaso West Wuogon, from engaging in illegalities.

He hinted that he had instructed his attorneys to sue the Assembly and the police for the illegal demolition of his project.

Source: peacefmonline