4 hours ago

Residents of the Ayensuano Constituency in the Eastern Region are set to experience improved access to potable water following the rollout of a major water intervention project spearheaded by the Member of Parliament, Ida Adjoa Asiedu.

The initiative, dubbed the “Kum Nsukom” Abadeahemaa Water for All Project, seeks to address longstanding water challenges affecting several communities in the constituency.

For years, access to clean drinking water has remained a critical concern in parts of Ayensuano, with some residents relying on unsafe water sources, including streams shared with animals.

This situation has exposed communities to water-borne diseases and placed an additional burden on households, particularly women and children who often travel long distances in search of water.

In response to these challenges, the MP has initiated the drilling of 100 boreholes across the constituency, alongside the rehabilitation of existing but non-functional water facilities.

The dual approach is aimed at ensuring both expansion and sustainability of water supply systems in underserved areas.

Work on the project has already commenced in communities such as Coaltar, Nfranor, and Asuboi, where contractors are drilling new boreholes while restoring old ones to operational condition.

According to the MP, more than 12 boreholes have already been completed and are currently serving residents, with additional sites at various stages of development.

Speaking on the initiative, Ida Adjoa Asiedu emphasized that the project is being implemented in phases, with support from development partners and donors expected to accelerate its completion.

She noted that the focus is not only on increasing access but also on ensuring the long-term functionality of water systems through proper rehabilitation and maintenance.

Traditional authorities have welcomed the intervention, describing it as timely and essential. The Coaltar Ohemaa, Ohemaa Efua Asiedua III, highlighted the severity of the water situation in some communities, noting that the lack of access to clean water has forced residents to depend on unsafe sources.

She expressed optimism that the project would significantly improve public health outcomes and enhance the overall wellbeing of residents.

Community members have also lauded the initiative, describing it as a critical step toward easing the burden of water scarcity and improving living conditions.

Many expressed hope that the project would bring lasting relief and reduce the health risks associated with unsafe water consumption.

The “Kum Nsukom” project forms part of broader development efforts within the Ayensuano Constituency aimed at improving basic social infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for residents.