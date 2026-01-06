1 hour ago

Ghanaian internationals Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku were the driving force behind Leicester City’s thrilling 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship on Monday night.

Black Stars captain Ayew opened the scoring in the 18th minute, calmly finishing to register his fifth goal of the season for the Foxes. The forward, who has also provided three assists this campaign, led the line with authority before being withdrawn after 80 minutes.

As the contest looked set to end in frustration for Leicester, fellow Ghanaian Abdul Fatawu Issahaku delivered the decisive moment deep into injury time. The winger struck a dramatic late winner to seal all three points, sparking celebrations inside the stadium and underlining his growing influence in the side.

Issahaku, who played the full 90 minutes, now has five goals and seven assists in all competitions this season, numbers that reflect his consistency and importance to Leicester’s promotion push.

The victory strengthens Leicester’s position in the Championship standings and highlights the impact of Ghanaian talent in England, with Ayew’s leadership and Issahaku’s flair proving decisive on a memorable night for the Foxes.