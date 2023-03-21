2 hours ago

Multiple award-winning rapper, Ayigbe Edem, is lacing his boots to contest in the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023.

He made the announcement on his social media handle on Tuesday but failed to disclose the constituency he is eyeing.

In a tweet, the rapper said he will give further details on Wednesday at 4pm.

It’s unclear which constituency the award-winning rapper is eyeing, but persons close to the development say he is likely to contest the Ketu South seat.

Edem is joining the likes of John Dumelo, Fred Nuamah and Baba Sadiq, a few entertainment personalities seeking to go to Parliament on NDC ticket.

Known in real life as Denning Edem Hotor, Edem shot to fame in 2006 after releasing his first single ‘Wotome Woshi’ where he got signed to The Last Two Entertainment Group that same year.

In 2015, he was awarded Best International Act-Africa at the Black Canadian Awards in Canada.

Check his tweet below