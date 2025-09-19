1 hour ago

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has cautioned professional and legal associations in Ghana to resist the temptation of inviting foreign entities to interfere in the country’s constitutional and judicial processes.

His comments come in the wake of mounting international concern over President John Dramani Mahama’s suspension and subsequent dismissal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Speaking at the Ghana Bar Association’s (GBA) Annual Conference in Wa on Monday, September 15, 2025, Dr. Ayine acknowledged the importance of building partnerships with international legal organisations.

However, he stressed that such collaborations must remain limited to professional development and the sharing of best practices, and should not extend to constitutional and political issues.

“We should desist from the temptation of inviting foreign interference in our internal constitutional processes. As a professional body, there is absolutely nothing wrong with forming relationships with like-minded foreign associations. Such relationships are necessary for cross-fertilization of ideas on professional matters such as standards. That is where it should end,” Dr. Ayine told participants.

He further emphasised that allowing foreign voices to dictate or influence Ghana’s constitutional order would undermine the sovereignty of the state.

“Interference in constitutional politics risks violating the principle that sovereignty resides in the people of Ghana, in whose name and for whose benefits the powers of government are to be exercised,” he added.

Torkornoo Controversy

The Attorney General’s caution follows recent interventions by the Bar Council of England and Wales and the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA).

In a joint statement issued on August 14, 2025, the two legal bodies called on President Mahama to reconsider his decision to suspend Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, describing Ghana as a nation with a proud tradition of upholding judicial independence and the rule of law.

The statement urged for her immediate reinstatement, arguing that her suspension raised serious concerns about judicial independence and the separation of powers.

The move was widely interpreted as an attempt by the international legal community to apply diplomatic and professional pressure on the Ghanaian government.

Chief Justice Torkornoo’s suspension itself has been a polarising issue domestically, sparking heated debate among legal practitioners, political parties, and civil society organisations.

While the presidency has defended the action as constitutionally grounded, critics have described it as a politically motivated attempt to weaken judicial independence.