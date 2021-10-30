2 hours ago

US-based Ghanaian Princess Ayisha Dabre Mumin has picked two awards at the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Office of Human Resource Management’s 2021 Annual Awards Ceremony.

The event held on the 19th of October saw the Michigan-based Ayisha grab two awards on the day, telling a compelling story of a goal getter.

She won the Human Resources Leader of the Year Award for leading transformative change initiatives and Human Resources Manager of the Year Award for her outstanding people management skills, following her sterling performance during the past year.

Sharing the achievement with family and friends via social media, the dynamic leader, stated she was "thankful for this season of blessings and recognition and hopes to continue to make the ancestors proud”.

The season she spoke of also included her receiving the Exceptional Alumni Award earlier this year from the Norfolk State University Chemistry Department.

Another highlight of this year included her being blessed to have met United States Vice President Kamala Harris at a July 2021 event she attended in Detroit, Michigan.

Leadership literally flows through her veins, as Ayisha descends from a line of great Bissa rulers. She is the daughter of Bissa Chief of Greater Accra, Mohamed Ali Dabre III and his first wife Nafisa Dabre of New York.

Ayisha has worked in the US Aviation Industry for the past 20 years, with leadership roles in Human Resources, Finance, and Operations.

She has a remarkable educational background, holding Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Norfolk State University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Old Dominion University, with a concentration in Decision Sciences and Operations Management.

She is currently a Director at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and has worked previously at US Airways and Eastman Kodak Company.

She is passionate about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, and currently chairs the Norfolk State Chemistry Department’s External Advisory Board, leading efforts to help students better prepare for career success beyond college.

Despite being born and spending greater part of her life in the US, the Bissa Princess, who chose to have her wedding in Ghana in 2015, still has some rich contact with her people in Ghana, working hard to ensure her experiences and impacts are felt in the nation.

She also volunteers annually with the Detroit-based Aviation Career Education (ACE) Academy STEM summer camp.

This year she welcomed students from the Odupong Community Senior High School in Ofaakor Kasoa to participate in a week-long virtual Aviation Camp experience, exposing the Ghanaian students and students from across the United States to future career opportunities in aviation.

She resides in Michigan with her husband Siraj and their daughter Asha.

Story by: Abdul Malik Guerm

Follow the writer on both Twitter and Instagram @malikalmaestro