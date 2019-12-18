9 hours ago

Dutch born Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu was the star of the show in Sunday's triumph over league leaders Ajax.

AZ Alkmaar beat Ajax at the AFAS Stadion on Sunday in a top of the table clash with the teen sensation Myron Boadu scoring the only goal of the encounter.

The teenager headed in a late corner in the dying embers of the game to give Alkmaar a one nil lead.

According to the teenager this goal was better than when he scored on his debut for the Dutch national team Oranje.

"Which one I liked better? I think this. Of course I also think my first international goal is special, but the discharge at everything and everyone today in the stadium felt really good. ”

The choice of his rubber shoes had indeed not been the best, he admitted frantically afterwards. "I should have just put long iron studs underneath," he said guiltyly. "That's why I slipped a few times and shot once, that was a pity. Normally it doesn't bother me. It wasn't my best match, but you have to wait for the moment in matches like this. ”

The youngster has scored 11 goals with 7 assist in 16 matches in the Dutch Eredivisie.