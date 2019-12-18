Dutch born Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu was the star of the show in Sunday's triumph over league leaders Ajax.
AZ Alkmaar beat Ajax at the AFAS Stadion on Sunday in a top of the table clash with the teen sensation Myron Boadu scoring the only goal of the encounter.
The teenager headed in a late corner in the dying embers of the game to give Alkmaar a one nil lead.
According to the teenager this goal was better than when he scored on his debut for the Dutch national team Oranje.
"Which one I liked better? I think this. Of course I also think my first international goal is special, but the discharge at everything and everyone today in the stadium felt really good. ”
The choice of his rubber shoes had indeed not been the best, he admitted frantically afterwards. "I should have just put long iron studs underneath," he said guiltyly. "That's why I slipped a few times and shot once, that was a pity. Normally it doesn't bother me. It wasn't my best match, but you have to wait for the moment in matches like this. ”
"This one was better than my first international goal"
The youngster has scored 11 goals with 7 assist in 16 matches in the Dutch Eredivisie.
Comments