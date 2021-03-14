18 minutes ago

Government through the State Housing Company, has handed over newly built houses to personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital.

This forms part of the ongoing Institutional Housing Project to build more homes for industrious Ghanaians and those in the various security services.

At a ceremony to handover the houses, Managing Director of the State Housing Company, Mr. Kwabena Ampofo Appiah reminded the GIS of their core mandate of providing security at the borders of our country.

"While I hand over the keys to you, I encourage you to continue to protect our borders with zeal, passion and dedication," he said.

He stressed on President Akufo-Addo's vision of revamping the sector to reduce housing deficit in Ghana.

"The President has time and again emphasized his vision to revamp the housing sector so that we reduce the nation’s housing deficit," he stressed, adding that "My sector minister, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye and the entire State Housing Company are working in unison to ensure the realization of this vision."

Controller General for the Ghana Immigration Service, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi who received the keys on behalf of the officers, thanked the government and SHC for tackling their accommodation challenges and promised to build a strong and better Ghana.