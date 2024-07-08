1 hour ago

Ghanaian international Baba Alhassan delivered a standout performance for Steaua București in their dominant 3-0 victory over lower-division side FC Cornivul Hunedoara, securing their seventh Romania Super Cup title.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who was in the starting lineup, played the entire match and showcased a majestic performance in midfield.

Alhassan's presence was felt throughout the game as he excelled in tackles, recoveries, and distributions, earning an impressive 8.0 rating from Sofascore.

The Red and Blues opened the scoring in the 21st minute through David Miculescu and maintained their 1-0 lead into halftime.

Just seven minutes into the second half, Marius Sfetânescu doubled the lead, and Brazilian international Luis Felipe sealed the victory with a goal ten minutes before full-time.

Under the guidance of Elias Charalambous, Steaua București has now claimed the Supercupa României for the seventh time in their history.

The team aims to continue their domestic dominance in Romania in the coming years.

Next, Steaua București will shift their focus to the upcoming season, beginning with a UEFA Champions League first-round qualification match against SS Virtus from San Marino next week.