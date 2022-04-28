9 minutes ago

Head coach of Spanish La Liga side Real Mallorca Javier Aguirre is in a dilemma as whether to play Ghanaian midfielder Baba Iddrisu in their next game or rest him.

The hard tackling Ghanaian midfielder is a yellow card away from suspension and if he plays in their next game and gets a yellow card will miss their next game against fellow relegation threatened side Granada.

Real Mallorca will on Sunday, April 1,2022 play against Spanish giants Barcelona at the Cam Nou before hosting Granada in a relegation six pointer the following week at home.

Baba Iddrisu has been an integral part of the team and will be hoping to help save his side from the drop.

Mallorca currently lie 16th on the league log just two points adrift the relegation zone with five matches to spare.

His situation has left his Mexican coach Javier Aguirre with a decision to make whether he should play the Ghanaian enforcer against Barcelona this weekend or wait for the more manageable game against fellow relegation candidates Granada.

Already the side will be without injured Galarreta, Greif with doubts over Costa and Amath.

The Ghanaian midfielder played a key role as Ghana defeated Nigeria to secure qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He has played 23 matches for his side this season and has a contract until 2024.