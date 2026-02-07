4 hours ago

Voting is actively underway at the Nima Cluster of Schools as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) conducts its parliamentary primary for the Ayawaso East by-election, but the process has been marred by serious allegations of inducement involving one of the leading contenders, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed.

The contest, which is expected to shape the party’s fortunes in the forthcoming by-election, has drawn intense attention after videos circulated widely on social media showing some party delegates carrying boxed 32-inch television sets.

The items are alleged to have been distributed by the campaign team of Baba Jamal, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria and a prominent aspirant in the race.

The footage, which shows delegates openly moving around with the television boxes, has fuelled accusations of vote buying and sparked heated debate within party ranks. Some NDC members have also claimed that other aspirants engaged in similar practices, alleging that cash and motorcycles were distributed to delegates a day before the election to influence voting decisions.

Addressing the growing controversy, NDC Deputy Organizer Ako Gun said he had no personal knowledge of any acts of vote buying but acknowledged that the allegations were being widely discussed among party members.

He noted that party leadership and election officials were monitoring the situation closely to ensure that the integrity of the process is upheld.

Despite the tension generated by the allegations, voting has proceeded peacefully at the polling centre.

Observers on the ground have praised the conduct of election officials and the Ghana Police Service for maintaining calm and order, preventing the situation from escalating into disturbances.

Accra Mayor Kpakpo Allotey, who was present at the venue, expressed confidence in the process and indicated that the eventual winner of the primary stands a strong chance of retaining the seat for the NDC in the upcoming by-election.

He echoed sentiments shared by party executives that Ayawaso East remains a strategic constituency for the party.

The NDC is holding the primary to select a parliamentary candidate following the death of the sitting Member of Parliament. Five aspirants were vetted and cleared to contest the race: Mohammed Ramme, the constituency chairman; Amina Adam, widow of the late MP; Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed; Yakubu Azindow; and Najib Mohammed.

Responding to the allegations, Baba Jamal rejected claims of vote buying, insisting that the television sets were merely gifts and not intended to influence the choices of delegates. He argued that offering gifts should not be misconstrued as an attempt to sway votes.

“Giving a gift is not the issue,” he told journalists. “The real problem is when someone allows a gift to determine how they vote.”

In total, 1,039 delegates are expected to cast their ballots in the closely watched contest, as the NDC seeks to present a united front and position itself strongly ahead of the Ayawaso East by-election.