Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso East, has firmly dismissed accusations that he influenced delegates with inducements during the party’s February 7 primary—allegations that have reportedly culminated in his recall as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.

In a statement issued following the announcement of his recall, Baba Jamal said he was taken aback by a communiqué from the Presidency, conveyed through the Minister for Government Communication, which linked his recall to claims of vote buying during the just-ended primary.

He noted that he had also taken notice of an earlier release from the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, condemning alleged irregularities and announcing an internal probe.

Baba Jamal categorically denied any wrongdoing, insisting that he neither authorised nor engaged in any acts intended to improperly influence delegates.

“I wish to state without hesitation that I did not participate in vote buying or any form of electoral malpractice,” he said. “I remain ready and willing to fully cooperate with the party’s investigative processes to ensure the truth is established.”

Despite the controversy, Baba Jamal expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for the confidence reposed in him during his tenure as Ghana’s envoy to Nigeria, describing the opportunity as a privilege to serve the nation. He also thanked delegates in Ayawaso East for the mandate they gave him to lead the party into the March 3, 2026, parliamentary by-election.

The allegations stem from reports that items, including 32-inch television sets and boiled eggs, were distributed to delegates during the voting process—actions some party members and members of the public interpreted as inducements capable of swaying the outcome.

In response to the growing controversy, the NDC has set up a three-member committee to investigate the conduct of the primary. The committee is chaired by former Interior Minister Kofi Totobi Quakyi, with Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and legal practitioner Emefa Fugah serving as members. It is expected to present its findings by Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount within the party, as the NDC Majority Caucus in Parliament has called for the annulment of the Ayawaso East primary and the disqualification of any aspirant found to have breached the party’s ethical code.

As investigations proceed, the outcome is expected to have significant implications for the NDC’s internal disciplinary processes and its preparations ahead of the crucial Ayawaso East by-election.