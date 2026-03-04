56 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has retained the Ayawaso East parliamentary seat, with its candidate Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed emerging victorious in the March 3 by-election.

The poll, held to fill the vacancy left by the late Nasser Toure Mahama, recorded what observers described as a modest turnout. Out of an estimated 50,000 registered voters in the constituency, 16,928 cast their ballots to elect a representative to complete the remainder of the 9th Parliament’s term.

At the end of voting and counting, Baba Jamal secured a commanding 10,884 votes, clinching the seat with a comfortable margin.

His main contender, Baba Ali Yusif of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), obtained 4,009 votes.

Independent candidate Mohammed Umar Sanda garnered 1,885 votes, while another independent aspirant, David Kanor, polled 104 votes. Ibrahim Iddrisu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) secured 43 votes.

Full Results:



Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed (NDC) – 10,884



Baba Ali Yusif (NPP) – 4,009



Mohammed Umar Sanda (Independent) – 1,885



David Kanor (Independent) – 104



Ibrahim Iddrisu (LPG) – 43

The election process was largely peaceful and incident-free, a development widely attributed to the strong police presence deployed throughout the constituency to maintain order and ensure a smooth exercise.

Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed is expected to be sworn in by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, at the next sitting of the House.