After weeks of intense political controversy, internal party tensions and a closely watched by-election campaign, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed has officially taken his seat in the legislature after being sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East Constituency.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted on Tuesday in the chamber of the Parliament of Ghana, where the Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, administered both the oath of office and oath of allegiance to the new lawmaker, formally ushering him into Parliament.

Speaker’s Warning To The New MP

Following the ceremony, Speaker Bagbin delivered a pointed message to the newly sworn-in MP, reminding him of the promises he made during the campaign and cautioning him to focus on serving the people who elected him.

Bagbin referenced Baba Jamal’s earlier remarks during the campaign, where he said he preferred to serve the people of Ayawaso East as their MP rather than continue as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.

“During your campaign, you promised the people of Ayawaso East that you wanted to serve them as a Member of Parliament and, by doing so, serve Ghana,” Bagbin said.

“You don’t want to serve Ghana as a High Commissioner in Nigeria. I took note of those statements and I am going to hold you, as my son, accountable to the good people of Ayawaso East.”

The Speaker added that he would closely observe Baba Jamal’s performance on the parliamentary floor to ensure he fulfils his mandate.

A Comeback To Parliament

Baba Jamal’s swearing-in marks a political comeback for the former legislator who previously served as Member of Parliament for Akwatia Constituency between 2012 and 2016.

Before returning to frontline politics, he had been serving as the High Commissioner to Nigeria, a diplomatic appointment he relinquished after entering the Ayawaso East race.

His decision to contest the seat came after the death of the sitting MP, Mahama Naser Toure, which triggered the March 3, 2026 by-election.

Victory In The By-Election

Results from the Electoral Commission showed Baba Jamal winning the seat convincingly on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

By the time final figures were collated late in the evening of election day, Baba Jamal had secured over 63 percent of the valid votes cast, comfortably retaining the seat for the governing party.

His closest challenger, Baba Ali Yussif of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), obtained roughly 23 percent of the vote.

Three other candidates also contested the election: Independent candidate Umar Sanda, a long-serving local assemblyman who broke ranks with the NDC, David Kannor, and Ibrahim Iddrisu representing the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG). Together, the three candidates polled about 13 percent of the total votes cast.

Low Turnout But Peaceful Poll

Like most by-elections in Ghana, the Ayawaso East contest recorded low voter turnout, a development analysts partly attributed to the fact that the election occurred during the Ramadan fasting period in a predominantly Muslim constituency.

Despite the heated political atmosphere that preceded the vote, the election itself was largely peaceful, with a strong presence of security personnel deployed across the constituency.

Observers described the calm exercise as a significant improvement compared with previous electoral tensions in the area. During the 2024 general election campaign, Ayawaso East had witnessed violent clashes between supporters of major political parties, including incidents involving gunfire.

Campaign Controversies

Baba Jamal’s path to Parliament was far from smooth. His victory followed a turbulent campaign period marked by allegations of vote-buying during the NDC parliamentary primaries.

Reports circulated that items such as television sets and cash had been distributed to delegates during the primary, prompting investigations both by the party and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Although the controversy generated national attention and internal party tension, Baba Jamal maintained his innocence and was eventually cleared by the NDC’s internal investigative committee, allowing him to remain the party’s candidate.

Waiting For The Results

On election night, Baba Jamal waited calmly with supporters and family members at the St. Kizito Roman Catholic Church at the Nima Roundabout, the designated collation centre where results from the constituency’s 113 polling stations were assembled.

Dressed in a white embroidered caftan and surrounded by supporters, he remained composed as the Electoral Commission finalised the tally.

Even before the official declaration, NPP candidate Baba Ali Yussif publicly conceded defeat.

“Although the results are not in, I accept the outcome of the election in good faith,” he told journalists. “I congratulate my brother Baba Jamal on putting up a good fight and emerging victorious.”

Looking Ahead

With the swearing-in completed, Baba Jamal now formally assumes responsibility for representing Ayawaso East in Parliament.

His immediate challenge will be to translate campaign promises into tangible development for the constituency — a responsibility the Speaker of Parliament made clear he will be watching closely.

For residents of Ayawaso East, the end of the by-election signals the start of a new chapter — one where the focus shifts from campaign rhetoric and political controversies to governance, accountability, and delivery of development.