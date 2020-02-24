1 hour ago

Barely two weeks after the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi was closed down by the National Sports Authority (NSA), pictures have emerged of the facility in an improved state.

The pictures which were circulating on social media on Monday show the faded red, yellow and green seats in the stadium's VIP area looking new and shinny with the broken seats in the popular stands being replaced by new ones.

The playing surface of the stadium is also in a much more improved status than it was when the NSA closed down the facility to public use.

The NSA took the decision to close down the Baba Yara Stadium for renovation a couple of weeks ago because of the upcoming Ghana's 63rd independence anniversary parade which will take place in the Ashanti Regional capital on March 6, 2020.

After the celebrations, the stadium will be closed again for the renovation work to continue.

The work in the stadium is expected to be completed at the end of August 2020.