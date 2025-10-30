5 hours ago

Over 500 Leicester City fans turned out at the Weller Lounge to support Abdul Fatawu Issahaku at the premiere of his debut documentary, Back Stronger — a powerful one-hour film chronicling his eight-month recovery from a career-threatening injury.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian winger, known for his infectious smile and fearless play, was met with cheers, chants, and heartfelt appreciation, as supporters celebrated his resilience and love for the club.

Inside "Back Stronger"

The documentary offers an intimate look at:



Lonely rehab sessions and the emotional toll of injury



First steps back on the pitch and the fight to regain form



Summer in Tamale, where Issahaku organized a youth football tournament to uplift northern Ghanaian talent



Fan Q&A and autograph session, closing the night with gratitude and connection “It was an epic night between the player and the supporters,” one fan said. “You could feel the love.”

Issahaku’s return has been nothing short of inspiring, with his direct style, creativity, and work ethic helping Leicester push for promotion.

More visuals to the wonderful event is found below: