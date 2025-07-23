1 hour ago

English-born Chelsea centre back, Tosin Adarabioyo has paid a visit to his parental roots in Nigeria as he organizes a Youth Football Competition in Lagos State after a courtesy call on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

On Tuesday, July 22 2025, the lanky English-born centre back after the heroics with Chelsea FC in USA as they clinched the first ever FIFA Club World Cup trophy in grand style, made a remarkable return back home to his roots in Nigeria, where his parents were born and bred before they migrated to settle in the UK, where they birthed Tosin.

Tosin, who was hosted by the Governor of the Lagos State in Nigeria, Hon. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was welcomed with his entourage in his office as they deliberated on how the defender traced his roots and made a glorious comeback to his home country as a sign of great development to the Nation.

During his visit to Nigeria, the footballer has organised a football tournament in Lagos dubbed the Tosin Adarabioyo Youth Cup. The competition kicks off on Wednesday, July 23 with four teams participating.

The participants are 36 Lion FC, Mavilon FC, Seamoriow Football Academy and a team representing the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA).

The 27 year old Chelsea defender's visit to Nigeria adds up to the growing number of African athletes born in the diaspora, making the conscious effort to trace their roots back home as the likes of Ademola Lookman went back home to Nigeria, Jeremy Doku, Memphis Depay and Jeremie Frimpong visiting Ghana and Liverpool's Cody Gakpo visiting his roots back in Togo.

Tosin Adarabioyo who has featured for Manchester City and Fulham before joining Chelsea in July 2024 is eligible to represent either of Nigeria or England, haven already represented the latter at junior levels