2 hours ago

Ex- Black Stars, Hearts of Oak and Goldfields defender Dan Oppong says that the biggest problem in Ghana football is a big leadership vacuum at our various clubs.

He says the current crop of leadership in Ghana football leaves a sour taste in his mouth when ever he sees the goings on in Ghana football.

According to the former defender, the current crop of administrators at the big clubs makes him very sad citing Hearts of Oak's problems with players leaving as free agents as a result of the leadership crisis.

"When I see the people running clubs in Ghana especially with our big clubs, it makes me sad" he told Saddick Adams.

"They're the cause of Ghana football woes. How can a club like Hearts of Oak watch on for over 20 of their top stars to leave on free transfer in the last years"

"Did you see how difficult it was for players to leave under Nii Ayi Bonte and Harry Zakour's time. Whiles I played for Goldfields, Hearts monitored me for over 2 years before making a move for me. They were in constant touch" he added.